OST Price Down 4.7% This Week (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. OST has a total market cap of $5.32 million and $94,348.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OST token can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Coinsuper, OKEx and IDCM. During the last seven days, OST has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00039024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00227319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00080718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.05 or 0.01458514 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00186209 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 757,235,989 tokens. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The official website for OST is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken

OST Token Trading

OST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, IDCM, Coinsuper, Huobi, Upbit and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

