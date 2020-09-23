PAC Global (PAC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,168.00

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, P2PB2B, CoinExchange and Sistemkoin. In the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAC Global has a market cap of $4.83 million and approximately $9,168.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Global Profile

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 7,655,785,933 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,803,858 coins. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PAC Global Coin Trading

PAC Global can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Sistemkoin, YoBit, Graviex, BiteBTC, CoinExchange, P2PB2B, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

