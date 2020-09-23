Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND) Shares Down 1.6%

Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND) traded down 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.48 and last traded at $24.61. 533 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 10,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.41.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 2,535.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 336,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 324,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 775.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 88,763 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,788,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF in the 1st quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.