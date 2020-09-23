Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Get Pacific City Financial alerts:

Pacific City Financial stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53. Pacific City Financial has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $17.75.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.70 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific City Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pacific City Financial by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific City Financial by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Pacific City Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Pacific City Financial by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter.

Pacific City Financial Company Profile

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific City Financial (PCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific City Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific City Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.