ParallelCoin Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00002195 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $72,757.84 and approximately $8.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00426435 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000562 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011834 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000462 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000353 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

