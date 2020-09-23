ParkinGo Achieves Market Capitalization of $928,710.49 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $928,710.49 and approximately $32.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0460 or 0.00000437 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00040172 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,531.87 or 1.00013940 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005610 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001740 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00166908 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000666 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

