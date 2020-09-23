Partners Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:PTRS)

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, October 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th.

NASDAQ:PTRS opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. Partners Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $8.25.

Get Partners Bancorp alerts:

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.04 million during the quarter.

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers time deposit, checking, money market, checking, savings, Cash Management, NOW, and IRA accounts; and remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.