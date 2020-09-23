Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Shares Gap Up to $3.22

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.22, but opened at $3.45. Party City Holdco shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 86,673 shares trading hands.

PRTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Party City Holdco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $304.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.13). Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 62.97%. The company had revenue of $254.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.01 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 200,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $332,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Grant Conroy bought 10,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,434.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,070.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,111,472 shares of company stock worth $2,304,108 over the last 90 days. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 27.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 426.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 93,619 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 21,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 101,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

