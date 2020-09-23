Party City Holdco Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 7,779 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 50% compared to the average daily volume of 5,186 call options.

Shares of PRTY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.34. The company had a trading volume of 189,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,921,381. The stock has a market cap of $304.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37. Party City Holdco has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $254.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.01 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 62.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Party City Holdco will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRTY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.38.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 109,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $207,856.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman S. Matthews acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 711,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,111,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,108. 6.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTY. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Party City Holdco by 89.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 21,590 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Party City Holdco by 138.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 60,126 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Party City Holdco by 7.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Party City Holdco by 27.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

