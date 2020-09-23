Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th.

Pathfinder Bancorp has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ PBHC opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of -0.05.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 12.94%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Pathfinder Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

