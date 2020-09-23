Patron (PAT) Achieves Market Cap of $457,483.69

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Patron token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, YoBit, CoinBene and Exrates. Patron has a market capitalization of $457,483.69 and approximately $4,780.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Patron has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Patron alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00228501 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00083336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.27 or 0.01473228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00193469 BTC.

Patron Token Profile

Patron’s launch date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,939,793 tokens. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Hotbit, Exrates, HitBTC, LATOKEN, CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.