Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a sell rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $77.60 on Friday. Paychex has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 40,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $2,952,524.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,292,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $29,076,602.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,867.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Paychex by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in Paychex by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 3,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Paychex by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Paychex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Paychex by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

