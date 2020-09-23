Payfair Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Payfair has a total market cap of $22,603.17 and approximately $990.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Payfair has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One Payfair token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Payfair alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00043773 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005491 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $463.82 or 0.04417737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009538 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00058861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00034211 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Payfair Profile

Payfair (CRYPTO:PFR) is a token. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Payfair’s official website is payfair.io

Payfair Token Trading

Payfair can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Payfair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Payfair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Payfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Payfair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.