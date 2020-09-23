PCHAIN Market Cap Reaches $7.93 Million (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One PCHAIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, Bilaxy and DEx.top. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $7.93 million and $39,922.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PCHAIN has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043607 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $454.75 or 0.04337105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009561 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00058677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00034238 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002179 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,011,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 775,745,467 tokens. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Hotbit, Switcheo Network, DEx.top, Bilaxy, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.