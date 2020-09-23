Pearl River (CVE:PRH) Trading Down 4%

Pearl River Holding (CVE:PRH) shares were down 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 5,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 41,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a market cap of $4.92 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04.

About Pearl River (CVE:PRH)

Pearl River Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes plastic products. It serves customers in the People's Republic of China, Australia, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in London, Canada.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Pearl River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearl River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.