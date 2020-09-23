Peercoin (PPC) Achieves Market Cap of $6.89 Million

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $6.89 million and $41,289.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00002468 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,529.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $216.64 or 0.02057461 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001544 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.27 or 0.00705345 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009509 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,496,469 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

