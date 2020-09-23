Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Shares Down 15.8%

Shares of Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX) were down 15.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 129,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 284% from the average daily volume of 33,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.18.

Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Ghana. It holds a 100% interests in the Obuasi property covering approximately 264 square kilometers; Manfo property covering approximately 100 square kilometers; and Akroma property covering approximately 159 square kilometers located in Ghana.

