Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Hits New 1-Year High at $100.42

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $100.42 and last traded at $100.35, with a volume of 355550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.39.

A number of brokerages have commented on PTON. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Peloton from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Peloton from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Peloton from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.67.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $607.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 171.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 313,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $25,355,880.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,165,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 49,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $2,994,998.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,998. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 816,599 shares of company stock worth $65,027,011 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Peloton in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Peloton by 615.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Peloton in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Peloton in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Peloton by 1,574.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

