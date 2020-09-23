Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.161 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.
Pembina Pipeline has increased its dividend payment by 24.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Pembina Pipeline has a payout ratio of 126.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.3%.
Shares of PBA stock opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average is $23.62. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
PBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.45.
About Pembina Pipeline
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.
