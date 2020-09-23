Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.161 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Pembina Pipeline has increased its dividend payment by 24.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Pembina Pipeline has a payout ratio of 126.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.3%.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average is $23.62. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $914.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 16.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.45.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

