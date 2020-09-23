PEME VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 Announces Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:PEMV)

PEME VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:PEMV) announced a dividend on Friday, July 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 million and a PE ratio of 19.79. PEME VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 has a 1-year low of GBX 91 ($1.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 101 ($1.32). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 90.22.
PEME VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 Company Profile
Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors
Receive News & Ratings for PEME VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEME VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.