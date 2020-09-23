PEME VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 Announces Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:PEMV)

PEME VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:PEMV) announced a dividend on Friday, July 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 million and a PE ratio of 19.79. PEME VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 has a 1-year low of GBX 91 ($1.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 101 ($1.32). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 90.22.

PEME VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 Company Profile

Pembroke VCT plc is a venture capital trust. The Company’s investment objective is to generate tax free capital gains and income on investors’ funds through investment primarily in companies within the leisure and luxury brands sectors, whilst mitigating risk appropriately within the framework of the structural requirements imposed on all venture capital trusts (VCTs).

