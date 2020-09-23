PEME VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 Declares Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:PEMB)

PEME VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:PEMB) announced a dividend on Friday, July 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:PEMB opened at GBX 105.50 ($1.38) on Wednesday. PEME VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 has a one year low of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 107 ($1.40). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 105.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 101.92.

PEME VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 Company Profile

Pembroke VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up to more mature businesses and established businesses. The fund usually invests in companies based in the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies that generate revenues more than £0.5 million.

