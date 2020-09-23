Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (8.88) (($0.12)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of PEN opened at GBX 34.50 ($0.45) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 million and a P/E ratio of -8.21. Pennant International Group has a twelve month low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 91 ($1.19). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 34.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.48.

Pennant International Group Company Profile

Pennant International Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated training and support solutions, products, and services in the United Kingdom, North America, and Australasia. The company offers generic training equipment, including hydraulic systems principles, generic flying controls, generic hand skill, integrated avionics maintenance, and basic flying control rod trainers, as well as wiring boards for use in aeronautical engineering colleges and academies.

