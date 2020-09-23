PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.16. PennantPark Investment also posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.84 million. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 16.10%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNNT. TheStreet cut PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the second quarter worth about $44,000. RHS Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT remained flat at $$3.31 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,411. The company has a market cap of $221.92 million, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.65. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $6.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.50%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

