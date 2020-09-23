Peony One Day Trading Volume Tops $7,742.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 23rd. During the last week, Peony has traded up 47.5% against the dollar. One Peony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Peony has a total market capitalization of $95,037.26 and approximately $7,742.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00049121 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 4,799,032 coins and its circulating supply is 4,679,204 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.