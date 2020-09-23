People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a sector perform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.75.

PBCT stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.21. People’s United Financial has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $495.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.87 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 7.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 114,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 22.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,014 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

