Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.25% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DVDCF. UBS Group raised Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. HSBC started coverage on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pernod Ricard from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of DVDCF stock remained flat at $$10.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.32. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

