PHI Token Price Reaches $0.0537 (PHI)

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One PHI Token token can currently be bought for $0.0537 or 0.00000510 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PHI Token has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. PHI Token has a market cap of $312,748.05 and $262.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PHI Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00229078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00083514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.26 or 0.01475033 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00190031 BTC.

PHI Token Profile

PHI Token launched on February 28th, 2018. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,636,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 tokens. The official website for PHI Token is www.phitoken.io . PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

PHI Token Token Trading

PHI Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PHI Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PHI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PHI Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PHI Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.