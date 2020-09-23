Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) vs. BOTS (NYSE:BTZI) Head to Head Analysis

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) and BOTS (OTCMKTS:BTZI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Philip Morris International and BOTS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Philip Morris International 0 1 11 0 2.92 BOTS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Philip Morris International presently has a consensus price target of $93.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.76%. Given Philip Morris International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Philip Morris International is more favorable than BOTS.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Philip Morris International and BOTS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Philip Morris International $77.92 billion 1.54 $7.19 billion $5.19 14.84 BOTS $2.32 million 6.30 -$3.06 million N/A N/A

Philip Morris International has higher revenue and earnings than BOTS.

Volatility & Risk

Philip Morris International has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOTS has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Philip Morris International and BOTS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Philip Morris International 9.54% -80.24% 19.91% BOTS -120.18% -22.13% -15.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.0% of Philip Morris International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Philip Morris International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Philip Morris International beats BOTS on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands. It also sells its products under the Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, and Philip Morris brands. In addition, the company owns various cigarette brands, such as Dji Sam Soe, Sampoerna A, and Sampoerna U in Indonesia; Fortune and Jackpot in the Philippines; and Belmont and Canadian Classics in Canada. It markets and sells its products in the European Union, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia, Australia, Latin America, and Canada. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

BOTS Company Profile

BOTS, Inc. operates in the cannabis industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cultivation, Manufacturing and Distribution (CMD); Retail Sales; Media and Technologies; and Agriculture. The CMD segment designs, builds, engineers, and operates commercial indoor buildings, greenhouses, and modular buildings, as well as offers consulting services in the cannabis industry. The Retail Sales segment engages in the retail, distribution, and online sale of electronic cigarettes, CBD products, and vaporizers, as well as supplies for cannabis distributors, growers, and dispensaries. The Media and Technologies segment operates 420cloud, a social platform for advertising services in the cannabis and cryptocurrency markets; and provides software solutions, Website development, and other social media services. The Agriculture segment is involved in planting and growing industrial hemp. The company also offers financial and consulting services to the cannabis and crypto currency markets. The company was formerly known as mCig, Inc. and changed its name to BOTS, Inc. in May 2020. BOTS, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

