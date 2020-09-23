Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Hits $0.0081 on Major Exchanges

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $647,264.34 and $275.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00039100 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,517.04 or 1.00253055 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.44 or 0.00642898 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.76 or 0.01313228 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005572 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008953 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00110475 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005111 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 80,054,750 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.