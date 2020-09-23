PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Market Cap Tops $1.17 Million

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One PhoenixDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $65,112.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00229361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00083167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.24 or 0.01473969 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00191166 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,063,806 tokens. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io

PhoenixDAO Token Trading

PhoenixDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

