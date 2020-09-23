Pigeoncoin (PGN) Trading 31.4% Lower Over Last Week

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $340,056.35 and $23,648.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 6,164,229,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

