PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Stock Price Down 0%

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP)’s share price fell 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $115.42 and last traded at $115.48. 22,988 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 56,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 147,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,806,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after purchasing an additional 26,238 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 54,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.