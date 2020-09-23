Pinterest Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 79,610 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 50% compared to the average volume of 53,073 call options.
In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $60,769.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 35,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,229,934.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,732,600 shares of company stock worth $131,297,605 in the last 90 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 3.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 434.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PINS traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.28. 604,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,944,110. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.11 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.86. The company has a current ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.79 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.
Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.