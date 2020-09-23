Piper Sandler Cuts Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target to $29.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.41.

VIRT traded down $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.68. 71,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of -0.39. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,245,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 10.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,532,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,768,000 after buying an additional 703,369 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 238.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,337,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,170,000 after buying an additional 1,646,842 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 162.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,424,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,665,000 after buying an additional 882,732 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,371,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 890,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,018,000 after purchasing an additional 67,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

