Piper Sandler Trims ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) Target Price to $21.00

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALRS. Raymond James cut ALERUS FINL COR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ALERUS FINL COR/SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

ALRS opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. ALERUS FINL COR/SH has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.85.

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.48 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ALERUS FINL COR/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 412.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the period.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

