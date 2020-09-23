Piraeus Bank (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Shares Down 1.9%

Piraeus Bank S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) shares traded down 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.56. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Piraeus Bank in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

Get Piraeus Bank alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87.

Piraeus Bank SA provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, and Other segments. It offers time, structured, saving, current, and business accounts; mortgage, consumer, personal, home improvement, farming, restructuring, working capital, project, and real estate loans; overdrafts; and credit, debit, and prepaid cards.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Piraeus Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piraeus Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.