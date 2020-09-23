Pirl Price Down 12.1% Over Last Week (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last week, Pirl has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirl has a total market cap of $722,119.88 and approximately $4,701.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pirl alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 79,974,904 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.