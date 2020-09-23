PIVX (PIVX) Market Capitalization Achieves $21.27 Million

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00003569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Binance, BiteBTC and LiteBit.eu. PIVX has a total market cap of $21.27 million and approximately $347,277.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PIVX has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00025235 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003667 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000460 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Coinroom, CryptoBridge, Graviex, YoBit, Coinbe, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, Binance, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Crex24, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

