PIXEL (PXL) Hits Market Cap of $404,836.41

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. PIXEL has a market cap of $404,836.41 and approximately $53,079.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL token can currently be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and IDAX. In the last week, PIXEL has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,491.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $215.48 or 0.02053920 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.03 or 0.00705658 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00014488 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000560 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,753 tokens. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

