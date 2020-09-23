PJX Resources (CVE:PJX) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

PJX Resources Inc (CVE:PJX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.12. PJX Resources shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 39,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12.

About PJX Resources (CVE:PJX)

PJX Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral projects in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property located in Cranbrook, British Columbia.

