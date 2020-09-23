PlayChip Price Tops $0.0005 (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One PlayChip token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. During the last seven days, PlayChip has traded down 30.4% against the dollar. PlayChip has a total market cap of $7.48 million and $255.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00043895 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $456.55 or 0.04359504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009561 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00059006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00034204 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002178 BTC.

PlayChip Token Profile

PlayChip is a token. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com . PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

