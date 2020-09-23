Playgroundz One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,744.00 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 57.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Playgroundz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Playgroundz has traded up 96% against the U.S. dollar. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $195,844.27 and $1,744.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00039850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00229297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00083544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.34 or 0.01483932 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00191405 BTC.

Playgroundz Token Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 tokens. Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

Playgroundz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

