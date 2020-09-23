Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $74.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.73% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Plexus is suffering from volatile end-markets. Weakness in the aerospace and defense sector is a concern. Moreover, the company expects coronavirus-led demand for critical healthcare products, communications-infrastructure products, and certain industrial products to moderate in 2021. This presents significant headwind to top-line growth. Moreover, increased COVID-19-related expenses are expected to hurt the bottom line. Nevertheless, shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. The company is benefiting from strength across Industrial/Commercial and Healthcare/Life Sciences sectors. Longer lifecycle of programs in these sectors is aiding Plexus. Moreover, global expansion, new program wins and expanding manufacturing opportunities hold promise. Lower spending related to healthcare and travel is expected to aid the bottom line.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Plexus from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Plexus from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Plexus from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

NASDAQ:PLXS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.66. 921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,288. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.60. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.08. Plexus has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $86.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.45. Plexus had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $857.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.94 million. Analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $44,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,961. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $323,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,112,745.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,849 shares of company stock worth $8,147,232. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Plexus by 25.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,462,000 after buying an additional 220,290 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Plexus by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,368,000 after buying an additional 32,239 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 836,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,020,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 716,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,076,000 after purchasing an additional 97,820 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 702,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,555,000 after purchasing an additional 174,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

