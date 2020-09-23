Pluton (PLU) Market Cap Reaches $7.03 Million

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Pluton has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Pluton token can currently be bought for approximately $8.25 or 0.00078569 BTC on major exchanges. Pluton has a total market cap of $7.03 million and $38,422.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Pluton

Pluton is a token. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,000 tokens. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pluton

Pluton can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

