Pmeer (PMEER) Price Hits $0.0229

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One Pmeer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pmeer has a market cap of $1.96 million and $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pmeer has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00040355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00227530 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00079060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.14 or 0.01469230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00200402 BTC.

Pmeer Profile

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. Pmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.net

Pmeer Coin Trading

Pmeer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pmeer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

