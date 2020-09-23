pNetwork (PNT) Price Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $14.65 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, pNetwork has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One pNetwork token can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00005674 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00043639 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.73 or 0.04403682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009521 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00056921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034297 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002177 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork (PNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 62,612,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,513,973 tokens. The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pNetwork is p.network

Buying and Selling pNetwork

pNetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

