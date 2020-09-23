Polis Hits Market Capitalization of $5.14 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last week, Polis has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One Polis coin can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00005004 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, STEX and SouthXchange. Polis has a total market capitalization of $5.14 million and $8,039.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Polis

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia, STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

