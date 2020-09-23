Polymet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Shares Gap Down to $3.88

Polymet Mining Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.88, but opened at $3.55. Polymet Mining shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 6,438 shares changing hands.

Get Polymet Mining alerts:

Polymet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polymet Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Polymet Mining by 29.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 628,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 143,768 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in shares of Polymet Mining by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,000,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Polymet Mining by 36.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 223,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 60,148 shares in the last quarter.

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Polymet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.