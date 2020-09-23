Polymet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Shares Gap Down to $3.88

Polymet Mining Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.88, but opened at $3.55. Polymet Mining shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 6,438 shares traded.

Polymet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Polymet Mining by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 223,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 60,148 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polymet Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Polymet Mining by 29.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 628,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 143,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in shares of Polymet Mining by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,000,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter.

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

