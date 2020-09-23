POPCHAIN (PCH) Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 23rd. During the last week, POPCHAIN has traded up 62.2% against the U.S. dollar. One POPCHAIN token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, GDAC, CoinBene and Bilaxy. POPCHAIN has a total market cap of $153,537.91 and $9.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009510 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000406 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (LC4) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000567 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000133 BTC.

POPCHAIN Profile

POPCHAIN (CRYPTO:PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global . POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org . The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain

POPCHAIN Token Trading

POPCHAIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bit-Z, Bilaxy, GDAC and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

